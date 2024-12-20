Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
the aesthetics of the End
the secret behind MythoAmerica
Dec 20, 2024
•
Zantae's MythoAmerica
391
34
69
May 2023
why are American forests like that?
a first look at revealing the hidden spirits that haunt the American wilderness
May 15, 2023
•
Zantae's MythoAmerica
145
24
25
February 2023
the metaphysics of Waffle House
an afterlife in the after hours
Feb 23, 2023
•
Zantae's MythoAmerica
354
28
68
50 truths on the hidden metaphysics of America
there's much more going on than what's at the surface
Feb 12, 2023
•
Zantae's MythoAmerica
417
31
68
© 2026 ZANTAE
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts