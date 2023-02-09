In 2022, the mysterious aesthetic of the MythoAmerica Twitter page captured the intrigue of many, amassing nearly 30,000 followers in just a year. It presented a cascade of images from every corner of America, asking every day of the viewer to “wake up” to the familiar yet overlooked aspects of the country. While these pictures would evoke nostalgia for some and horror to others, their collective curation revealed a newfound understanding of America— that beneath the mundaneness of its surface lies a strange and captivating darkness.

This year, MythoAmerica seeks to explore into the darkness further. This Substack will be home to the investigations of America’s hidden character, through philosophical and historical contemplation, but more importantly firsthand experiences from around the country.

In subscribing now, you will receive a variety of free and weekly content, including:

MYTHOAMERICA ESSAYS, ranging from detailed interpretations of American folklore and obscure history, travel stories from every state, and new conceptual frameworks for understanding America and its destiny. These will be posted on a weekly basis, and will always be free.

ZANTAE’S REVIVAL, a Sunday podcast show aiming to reawaken the Christian American public toward its true spirit. Given in brief 30-45 minute sermons and in the style of various religious American archetypes— the tent revivalist, the mega-preacher, the televangelist, and even the cult leader— this show will seek to be your new Church and community. It will be posted as free every week, but the archive will be for paid subscribers.

MYTHOAMERICA BOOK AND TRAVEL CLUB, exclusive perks available for subscribers to connect over all things Americana. Chats will be made to discuss important American literature, as well as travel tips and info from all around the country. It will be open for free subscribers at first, but will eventually become an exclusive feature for paid members only.

Much more is in the works as we continue to expand the MythoAmerica genre in art and media over the coming years, but the above is the roadmap for 2023. I’ve been very encouraged by the considerable interest my work and ideas have received thus far, and now have the capacity to deliver a more in-depth exploration of them for you all.

This country is a land of many mysteries, as well as one that is fated to be so important in the theater of history. Like the frontiersmen before us, let us take the journey into discovering its secrets from its darkest parts— where no one else is willing to look.

—Zantae